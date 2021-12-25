  • Home
The school had taken a loan of Rs 2 crore from the United Bank of India and after failing to repay the money, the principal and interest now stand at Rs 8 crore. The Debt Recovery Tribunal has ordered that the school will go under the hammer on January 14

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 25, 2021 10:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Parents of Raisina Bengali School located in the national capital's Chittaranjan Park have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to bail out the school which is set to be auctioned. The school had taken a loan of Rs 2 crore from the United Bank of India and after failing to repay the money, the principal and interest now stand at Rs 8 crore. The Debt Recovery Tribunal has ordered that the school will go under the hammer on January 14.

"The world has not seen auction of a school. This auction is going to happen on 14 January, 2022 as per Debt Recovery Tribunal Order. This will be a shame on Delhi. “Loan of a paltry sum of Rs 2 crore by the governing body of Raisina Bengali School which is 95 pc govt aided, was taken from a government bank against school land and the deal itself is dubious," said the letter.

"The corrupt governing body has been plundering crores through forced donations from parents with bogus receipts. We request you to look into the matter personally to save Delhi from shame. The government bank may easily pardon this minor non performing asset and Delhi government may take over with its own governing body. Millions will bless you," it added. The property to be sold houses the school’s senior section where approximately 900 students currently study.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

