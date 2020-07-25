Parents, Not Students, To Submit Class 10 Scrutiny Application In Bengal

Parents can apply for re-checking and scrutiny instead of students in Bengal

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is allowing parents instead of students to apply for re-checking and scrutiny of their Madhyamik exam answer sheets. The board released a notice on July 24 stating that 'the guardian of a student will be signatory instead of the student' in Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS).

The schools are required to keep a record of the application from the guardian in lieu of the student mentioning their roll number, name, subjects (for which the scrutiny application has been submitted) and a photocopy of the mark sheet.

Last date to submit the application for scrutiny and re-checking is August 17, 2020. The West Bengal Madhyamik result was announced on July 15.

For Scrutiny List of Registration for class 9 (2019) too, the guardian of a student will be the signatory instead of the student in the prescribed scrutiny list.

Before signing the Scrutiny List for class 9 registration, the guardian must check the particular of the student printed in the scrutiny list i.e. name, father's/guardian's name, date of birth with birth certificate of the candidate.

The School authority must make sure that the particulars of the student are according to the admission register along with the subject combination applied for.

The board will notify the last date for submission of scrutiny list later.

The board had earlier notified that students need not be present for class 11 admission process and that the process could be facilitated by their guardians instead.








