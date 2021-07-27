Parents Hold Protest Against School Fee Hike In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Image credit: Shutterstock Parents held protest against school fee hike in Punjab

Parents of students of a school here on Monday held a protest and blocked traffic on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road for over two hours in protest against the fee hike, officials said.

Protesters led by one Rajan Kumar also raised slogans against the school management, demanding rollback of the recent fee hike.

Later, Naib Tehsildar Manohar Lal assured the protesting parents that he would talk with the school management regarding the recent fee hike, they said. After his assurance, parents lifted the blockade and ended the 'dharna'.

