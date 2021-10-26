Parents' Consent Must To Take JKBOSE 12th Board Exam; Date Sheet Out

JKBOSE has released the Class 12th board exam date sheet

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 12th board exam date sheet for Jammu (winter zone) and Kashmir divisions. Students must have their parents’ consent to be allowed for the offline board exam.

In view of the prevailing COCID-19 situation, a government order has also been issued on October 24 stating the necessary guidelines to follow while conducting Jammu and Kashmir board exams 2021. As per the government orders, only those students will be allowed to appear for the examination who have the written consent of their parents, social distancing must be followed in the exam hall, proper sanitisation of desks, rooms, among others should be ensured, and supervisory staff must be vaccinated.

According to the JKBOSE Class 12th date sheet 2021, exams will begin from November 9 and will continue till December 4. Students appearing for board exams 2021 can check the date sheet at-- jkbose.nic.in.

The date sheet for all streams including Science, Arts, Commerce and Home Science has been released. The first paper will be of General English subject on November 9 in all four streams in both divisions.

Students will be able to check the examination centre on their Class 12th admit cards.

JKBOSE date sheet 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website of jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the date sheet link of your respective division

JKBOSE board date sheet 2021 will appear on the screen in a PDF format

Check and download the copy

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their admit cards to the exam venue and must adhere to all the instructions mentioned on the JKBOSE Class 12th admit card.