  • Home
  • Education
  • Parents Approach Supreme Court Seeking School Fees’ Regulation Amid Lockdown

Parents Approach Supreme Court Seeking School Fees’ Regulation Amid Lockdown

Parents from eight states approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to bring in regulatory mechanisms for fees in private schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 7:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Online Education During COVID-19: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Bridging Digital Divide
UNESCO Report: Women Under Represented In School Textbooks, Shown Mostly In Traditional Roles
ISC, ICSE Assessment Scheme For Cancelled Papers Soon
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Expected Tomorrow
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea, Rajasthan Board 10th Exam From June 29
World Bank Approves USD 500 Million To Improve Quality Of Education System In 6 States Of India
Parents Approach Supreme Court Seeking School Fees’ Regulation Amid Lockdown
Parents approach Supreme Court seeking school fees’ regulation amid lockdown
New Delhi:

Parents from eight states approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to bring in regulatory mechanisms for fees in private schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The plea sought directions to the state governments to tell private unaided or aided schools not to charge any fees from any enrolled students for a period of three months starting from April or till the commencement of classes physically.

It said full fees should not be charged for online classes and claimed that several schools are charging extra fees for online classes.

It also sought to ensure that the Centre and state governments should direct private unaided and aided schools to not strike out or oust students or levy any penal or surcharge over and above the school fees for non-payment of fees by enrolled students on account of lockdown.

The plea said that parents are facing constant financial and emotional hardships during the lockdown and it may leave a few of them with no option but to withdraw their children or students from schools.

Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court school fee Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here
BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................