Parents approach Supreme Court seeking school fees’ regulation amid lockdown

Parents from eight states approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to bring in regulatory mechanisms for fees in private schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The plea sought directions to the state governments to tell private unaided or aided schools not to charge any fees from any enrolled students for a period of three months starting from April or till the commencement of classes physically.

It said full fees should not be charged for online classes and claimed that several schools are charging extra fees for online classes.

It also sought to ensure that the Centre and state governments should direct private unaided and aided schools to not strike out or oust students or levy any penal or surcharge over and above the school fees for non-payment of fees by enrolled students on account of lockdown.

The plea said that parents are facing constant financial and emotional hardships during the lockdown and it may leave a few of them with no option but to withdraw their children or students from schools.