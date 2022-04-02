  • Home
Parent-teacher meetings (PTM) have been celebrated like a festival for the past seven years in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Education | ANI | Updated: Apr 2, 2022 2:28 pm IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that parent-teacher meetings (PTM) have been celebrated like a festival for the past seven years in the national capital.

His remark came during his visit to a government school in Andrews Ganj where he interacted with the students and parents during a mega parents-teacher meeting session on Saturday.

While speaking to ANI, Mr Sisodia said, "All the government schools will have parents-teacher meeting session today. For the last seven years, parent-teacher meetings (PTM) have been celebrated like a festival. Students, parents, and teachers are very excited for this day."

"People are crawling back to normalcy gradually. In the coming two-three months, the entire focus will be on emotional well-being. The learning gap will be covered. Online was never a solution but a stop-gap arrangement," said Mr Sisodia.

"Children are very excited to come back after two years. We hope that the classes take place only physically and not through online mode. Children have faced a lot of loss during online classes, they missed the opportunity to interact with the teachers," said Mr Madan Singh Rawat, father of a student studying at the school.

"Parents and students are both feeling very energetic and happy after coming back to school after two years," said another parent.

"It is good to come back to school after two years. Through the PTM, Children will know about their shortcomings through this PTM," said Ms Sakshi Sharma, a student.

"We are feeling very good after coming back to school after two years. Manish Sisodia sir is also here to motivate us," said another student Anju.

This mega Parents Teachers Meeting (PTM) is being held in all schools under the Delhi government from April 2 to discuss the academic performance of students, who will return to classes after a gap of almost two years, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has said.

The mega PTM will be held today from 8.30 am to 12.30 am in morning shift schools and 2 pm to 6 pm in evening shift schools.

The Arvind-Kejriwal-led Delhi government launched mega PTM session in the year 2016 which aimed at facilitating the communication platform for teachers and parents of students.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

