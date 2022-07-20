Panjab University Issues PUTHAT 2022 Answer Key; Direct Link, Steps To Download

PUTHAT 2022 Answer Key

PUTHAT 2022: Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh has released the Panjab University Tourism & Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) 2022 answer key today, July 20. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download the PUTHAT 2022 tentative answer key from the official website -- exams.puchd.ac.in. Along with the tentative answer key, Panjab University has also released the question booklet of PUTHAT 2022. The university conducted the PUTHAT 2022 entrance exam on July 15 in pen and paper based mode.

"This is for the information of the candidates in particular and public in general that the Answer-key along with Question Booklet of PUTHAT Entrance Test-2022 conducted by Panjab University on 15th July 2022 is available on the Website i.e. http://exams.puchd.ac.in/shownoticeboard.php," the Panjab University said in the official notification.

The candidates can file objections against the PUTHAT 2022 answer key by July 22, 2022, upto 10 am. Candidates have to submit their grievances in the prescribed format along with supporting documents by email at arcet@pu.ac.in. The expert committee will not entertain any grievances received after the given time period.

PUTHAT 2022 Answer Key: How to Download

Visit the official website of the Panjab University -- exams.puchd.ac.in Go to the 'Notice Board' section and click on the answer key link The PUTHAT answer key will be displayed Check and verify your answers from the answer key Download the PUTHAT answer key 2022 for future use.

Direct Link: PUTHAT 2022 Answer Key

Punjab University conducts the Tourism & Hospitality Aptitude Test annually to offer admission to aspirants in undergraduate courses like Hospitality & Hotel Administration, Hotel Management and Catering Technology, and Tourism and Travel Management.