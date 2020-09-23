  • Home
  • Education
  • Panjab University Extends Last Date Of Admission Form; Apply By September 30

Panjab University Extends Last Date Of Admission Form; Apply By September 30

Panjab University has extended the last date of filling the admission form to September 30. The Panjab University admit card 2020 for PU CET PG will be released after October 1.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 1:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government Releases Rs 32.1 Crore Grant-In-Aid To Delhi University's 6 Colleges
Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For PGAT 2, Details Here
IIT Guwahati Carrying Out 291 Research Projects: Director T G Sitharam
Gauhati University Final Year Exams From September 29, Check Important Instructions For Exam Day
IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Virtually Addresses The Students
DU Admissions: ECA Trials Should Be Held With All Precautions, Says DU Executive Council
Panjab University Extends Last Date Of Admission Form; Apply By September 30
Panjab University Extends Last Date Of Admission Form; Apply By September 30
New Delhi:

Panjab University has extended the last date of filling the admission form to September 30. The Panjab University admit card 2020 for PU CET PG will be released after October 1. Due to COVID-19, Panjab University has postponed the second round of counselling for admission to undergraduate courses. Panjab University had released the provisional merit list for undergraduate programmes on September 5 at cetug.puchd.ac.in.

The Panjab University admission test (PU CET UG 2020) had been cancelled previously due to increasing COVID-19 cases. This year, the admission will be granted to Panjab University undergraduate courses on the basis of the marks scored in the qualifying examination.

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before filling the form of Panjab University. If the candidate is unable to fulfil the academic requirement for applied courses, the candidate’s admission will be cancelled.

For Panjab University admissions, candidates must have passed the 10 + 2 exam under the CBSE board or any equivalent exam from a recognized council, board or university.

However, the minimum percentage to be scored in the qualifying exams is different for every course.

Click here for more Education News
Panjab University CET Panjab University Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2020 Exam On September 28: CLAT Consortium Releases COVID-19 Guidelines
CLAT 2020 Exam On September 28: CLAT Consortium Releases COVID-19 Guidelines
NEET Cut Off 2020: Know Expected Category-Wise Cut Off For This Year, Check Previous Year’s Trends
NEET Cut Off 2020: Know Expected Category-Wise Cut Off For This Year, Check Previous Year’s Trends
Assam PAT 2020 Scheduled On October 3; Admit Card To Be Released Soon
Assam PAT 2020 Scheduled On October 3; Admit Card To Be Released Soon
Maharshi Dayanand University's Practical Exam Date Extended To October 5
Maharshi Dayanand University's Practical Exam Date Extended To October 5
NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
.......................... Advertisement ..........................