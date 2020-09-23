Panjab University Extends Last Date Of Admission Form; Apply By September 30

Panjab University has extended the last date of filling the admission form to September 30. The Panjab University admit card 2020 for PU CET PG will be released after October 1. Due to COVID-19, Panjab University has postponed the second round of counselling for admission to undergraduate courses. Panjab University had released the provisional merit list for undergraduate programmes on September 5 at cetug.puchd.ac.in.

The Panjab University admission test (PU CET UG 2020) had been cancelled previously due to increasing COVID-19 cases. This year, the admission will be granted to Panjab University undergraduate courses on the basis of the marks scored in the qualifying examination.

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before filling the form of Panjab University. If the candidate is unable to fulfil the academic requirement for applied courses, the candidate’s admission will be cancelled.

For Panjab University admissions, candidates must have passed the 10 + 2 exam under the CBSE board or any equivalent exam from a recognized council, board or university.

However, the minimum percentage to be scored in the qualifying exams is different for every course.