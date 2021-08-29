  • Home
  • Panel Suggests Reopening Karnataka Schools For Physical Classes For 6 To 8 Students: Reports

Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has advised the state government to reopen schools for the physical or offline classes for the students of Classes 6 to 8.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 29, 2021 1:01 pm IST

Panel Suggests Reopening Karnataka Schools For Physical Classes For 6 To 8 Students: Reports
TAC advises the Karnataka government to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8
New Delhi:

Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has advised the state government to reopen schools for the physical or offline classes for the students of Classes 6 to 8. According to the reports, TAC suggested conducting offline classes for students of Class 6 to 8 from September 13.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basaaraj Bommai announced that the decision of reopening the physical classes for primary sections will be taken by the end of August. However, physical classes for 9 to 12 have already commenced in various schools from August 23. Schools are allowed to accommodate 50 per cent of students at a time as per the guidelines given by the government.

As per the reports, Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) held a meeting with Karnataka chief minister Mr Bommai on August 26, and in the meeting, TAC advised the state government that they should wait for three weeks before reopening the school for primary sections as it will help provide time to study the effects of the ongoing offline school for Classes 9 to 12.

TAC also advised that the RT-PCR test must be properly conducted within the school premises to properly invigilate the positivity rate. School premises must be properly sanitised and all the COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to.

The Karnataka government had informed this earlier that schools will reopen only in the districts which have less than a 2 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basaaraj Bommai conducted a meeting with various officials and said that it will be mandatory for all the parents and staff (teaching and non-teaching) to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Education News
