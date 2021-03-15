Panel Recommends Clause Of Assets Transfer To KVS In Case Of Repeated Non-Payment Of Dues

The Ministry of Education or the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) may add a clause in the MoU providing transfer of infrastructural assets to the KVS in case of repeated non-payment of dues or closure of a KV by the project authorities, a panel has recommended. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in its report submitted to Parliament on Monday cited instances of 81 Project KVs where KVS has incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs 59.67 Crore in violation of prescribed conditions as on March 31, 2016.

The Project KV scheme is meant for setting up of schools for children of the employees of Public Sector Undertakings or institute of higher learning owned by the GoI at their request on the condition that all recurring and non-recurring expenditure would be provided by the sponsoring agencies. The committee in its report on "Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Gujarat Vidhapith" has cited that 34 of the said KVs have been closed "rendering the possibility of recovery as remote".

The committee also recommended that the ministry needs to develop a mechanism to monitor all institutes functioning under it so that instances of non-preparation of post-based reservation rosters and irregularities in appointments and grant of pay in the scales attached to various posts do not recur. "The committee has recommended that the Ministry of Education and KVS may consider adding a clause in the MoU providing transfer of infrastructural assets to the KVS in case of repeated non-payment dues or closure of a KV by the project authorities.

"The committee notes with disappointment that KVS is yet to place the issue of adding the appropriate clauses in the MoU before board of governors," the panel report said. The committee also found that institutes such as IIT-Roorkee, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, IIM-Ranchi, IIT-Patna (under MoE) and Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata under ministry of statistics had made payment of service tax amounting to Rs 12.42 Crore on the outsourced services, "although these services were exempted from payment of such tax".

The committee while recommending various measures to be undertaken by the MoE expressed its disappointment "to note that despite C&AG's Audit Report of 2004 and subsequently the Committee's 46th report in 2006-07 recommending that the matter may be resolved early by MHRD in coordination with other departments of GoI with a view to recover the amount due to KVS, the recoverable amount increased to Rs 58.60 crore as on September 30, 2018".

The committee recommended that for "those Project KVs, functioning and closed, with whom KVS did not have any MoU, the administration ministry of the project authority may be asked by the MHRD to either pay the amount due to KVS or the sponsoring authority may be asked to transfer the infrastructural assets where the KV is running--land, the building and all the property contained therein to allow KVS to run the school in larger interest so that KVS does not have to spend large amount of money on the same".