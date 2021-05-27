  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Forms Panel To Look Into Ways Of Conducting Exams In Universities

Rajasthan Forms Panel To Look Into Ways Of Conducting Exams In Universities

Rajasthan Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Wednesday said a committee has been formed to look into the ways of conducting exams in state universities for the 2020-21 session amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 27, 2021 11:58 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

KTU To Hold Online Exams For Last Semester Students, Offline Exams At Other Kerala Universities
Study Examines How Pandemic-Related Changes Affect College Students' Motivation
IIM-A, BITS Pilani Graduates Launch $1M Fund To Invest In Student Startups
Tamil Nadu School Teacher Arrested For Sexual Harassment Of Girl Students
Vaccine Can Ensure Students' Safe Return To Campuses: IITs, Higher Education Institutes
IBM Partners Top Indian Academic Institutions For Quantum Computing Education, Research
Rajasthan Forms Panel To Look Into Ways Of Conducting Exams In Universities
Committee has been formed to look into the ways of conducting exams in Rajasthan universities
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Wednesday said a committee has been formed to look into the ways of conducting exams in state universities for the 2020-21 session amid the coronavirus pandemic. The panel will also give suggestions on the timely commencement of the upcoming academic session, the state's higher education minister said.

He said the convenor and members of the committee will consult each other and submit their report to the state government within a period of 15 days. Examinations in all the universities of the state have been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The upcoming academic session is also likely to be affected due to the examinations not being held on time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Government Rajasthan University UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Live | Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
PGIMER BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Date Released
PGIMER BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Date Released
TS EAMCET 2021 Application Submission Date Extended Till June 3
TS EAMCET 2021 Application Submission Date Extended Till June 3
NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Ends On May 31
NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Ends On May 31
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Date Announced
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Date Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................