  • Home
  • Education
  • Panel Advises Education Ministry To Continue Ban On Approving New Engineering Colleges: Dharmendra Pradhan

Panel Advises Education Ministry To Continue Ban On Approving New Engineering Colleges: Dharmendra Pradhan

"The AICTE entrusted the task of reviewing the ban or moratorium regarding opening of new engineering institutions from AY 2022-23 to a committee headed by BVR Mohan Reddy," Pradhan said

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 13, 2021 10:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Schools For Classes 6 To 12 To Reopen On January 3
Colleges Directed To Vaccinate Eligible Students: Tamil Nadu Health Minister
Over 46,000 Schools Of Assam To Be Evaluated In Two Phases Next Year
UGC Releases List Of SWAYAM Courses For January 2022 Semester
No Schools To Increase Fees By More Than 5 Per Cent, Change Uniform Before 5 Years: Haryana Education Minister
Government Schools In Punjab Are In Bad Shape, Seek People's Support For Improving Them: Arvind Kejriwal
Panel Advises Education Ministry To Continue Ban On Approving New Engineering Colleges: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

A government-constituted panel has recommended continuation of the moratorium on granting approvals to new engineering colleges barring a few exceptions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Pradhan said, "The AICTE entrusted the task of reviewing the ban or moratorium regarding opening of new engineering institutions from AY 2022-23 to a committee headed by BVR Mohan Reddy."

The committee has held three meetings on October 18, November 10 and 30 and reviewed the engineering capacity, enrolment and placement data over the last three years." "In the light of low enrolments into the Engineering and Diploma programmes across the country, the committee in its interim report submitted in December, 2021 recommended to continue the moratorium on approving new engineering colleges in the country barring a few exceptions," he said.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had constituted a committee in 2018 under the chairmanship of Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad on short term and medium term perspective plan for engineering education. The committee observed that the capacity utilisation (intake capacity vs enrolment) in undergraduate and postgraduate level was 49.8 per cent during 2017-18 and had recommended that no new capacity be approved by AICTE starting from the academic year 2020 and the creation of the new capacity can be reviewed every two years thereafter.

The committee's new recommendation has come at a time when engineering colleges in India recorded a 10-year-low in the number of seats being offered this year. Officials had cited closure of over 340 colleges between 2018-19 and 2020-21 and the ban on opening of no new colleges as the reason behind the drop. According to data shared by the minister, the total approved intake in the AICTE-approved engineering institutions has declined from 26,95,333 in academic year 2012-13 to 23,66,728 in academic year 2021-22. The intake was 24,42,948 in 2020-21 and 25,39,682 in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Engineering Colleges in India Engineering colleges Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Schools For Classes 6 To 12 To Reopen On January 3
Tamil Nadu Schools For Classes 6 To 12 To Reopen On January 3
IIT-Delhi Researchers Develop RT-PCR Based Assay For Detection Of Omicron Variant Within 90 Minutes
IIT-Delhi Researchers Develop RT-PCR Based Assay For Detection Of Omicron Variant Within 90 Minutes
IIT-Madras Sees A Historic High In Placement Offers, 73% Got Jobs
IIT-Madras Sees A Historic High In Placement Offers, 73% Got Jobs
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Regrets For
CBSE Regrets For "Anti-Woman" Question In Class 10 English
.......................... Advertisement ..........................