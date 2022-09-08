  • Home
Pandemic Hit Education Worldwide; India's 'Expected Years Of Schooling' Drops To 11.9 Years: UN Report

The United Nations report published Thursday, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the education system worldwide, including India.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 8, 2022 5:07 pm IST

COVID-19 pandemic affected education system worldwide, including India
New Delhi:

The United Nations report published Thursday, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the education system worldwide, including India. Apart from the pandemic, the UN report cited the war in Ukraine, another factor in sweeping social and economic shifts which affected the global education system.

As per the UN report, India's expected years of schooling dipped to 11.9 years, and the mean years of schooling are at 6.7 years compared to 12.2 years in the 2020 report. Meanwhile, between 1990 and 2019, the country's expected years of schooling increased by 4.5 years, and mean years of schooling by 3.5 years.

India's rank in the Human Development Index dropped to 132, one spot below its position in 2020. "India’s HDI value of 0.633 places the country in the medium human development category, lower than its value of 0.645 in the 2020 report," the report stated. Since 1990, the Human Development Index has improved every year, but from 2019 it became stagnant.

Following the pandemic, for the first time in 32 years, the Human Development Index which measures a nation's health, education and standard of living has declined globally for two years in a row.

