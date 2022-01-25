  • Home
  • Education
  • Padma Awards 2022: Jamia VC Gets Padma Shri; Nadella, Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla Awarded Padma Bhushan

Padma Awards 2022: Jamia VC Gets Padma Shri; Nadella, Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla Awarded Padma Bhushan

Among the dignitaries who are conferred with Padma this year, Jamia VC Prof. Najma Akhtar received the Padma Shri, Satya Narayana Nadella, Sundararajan Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla awarded Padma Bhushan

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 9:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Governor Hails Tamil language, Also Bats For Students Learning Other Indian Languages
Fit India Quiz Result Declared; Uttar Pradesh Students Top Preliminary Round
29 Children Win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022; Here’s The List
CISCE Releases Notice Regarding SWAYAM Online Courses For 11th, 12th Students
National Girl Child Day 2022: History And Significance
International Day Of Education 2022: History, Significance And Theme
Padma Awards 2022: Jamia VC Gets Padma Shri; Nadella, Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla Awarded Padma Bhushan
List of Padma recipients in the field of education and literature
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

Padma Awards 2022: The Union Home Ministry has announced the recipients of one of the highest civilian awards Padma Awards 2021 in the field of education and literature. A total of 128 Padma awards were given this year out of which 32 are in the field of Literature And Education. Among the dignitaries who are conferred with Padma this year, Jamia VC Prof. Najma Akhtar received the Padma Shri, Satya Narayana Nadella, Sundararajan Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla awarded Padma Bhushan.

Following are the recipients of Padma awards in the field of education and literature:

Radheyshyam Khemka, Pratibha Ray, Swami Sachidanand, Vashishth Tripathi, Najma Akhtar, T Senka Ao, Subbanna Ayyappan, J K Bajaj, Sirpi Balasubramaniam, Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Maria Christopher Byrski, Khalil Dhantejvi, Dhaneswar Engti, Narasimha Rao Garikapati, Girdhari Ram Ghonju, Shaibal Gupta, Narasingha Prasad Guru, Avadh Kishore Jadia, Tara Jauhar, Rutger Kortenhorst, P Narayana Kurup, V L Nghaka, Chirapat Prapandavidya, Vidyanand Sarek, Kali Pada Saren, Dilip Shahani, Vishwamurti Shastri, Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan, Siddhalingaiah, Vidya Vindu Singh, Raghuvendra Tanwar, Badaplin War.

Click here for more Education News
Professor Najma Akhtar Padma award 2020 Satya Nadella
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Tamil Nadu Governor Hails Tamil language, Also Bats For Students Learning Other Indian Languages
Tamil Nadu Governor Hails Tamil language, Also Bats For Students Learning Other Indian Languages
IIM Udaipur Records 100% Placements For Its MBA Digital Enterprise Management Batch
IIM Udaipur Records 100% Placements For Its MBA Digital Enterprise Management Batch
Uttar Pradesh Issues Guidelines For Republic Day Celebrations In Schools, Colleges
Uttar Pradesh Issues Guidelines For Republic Day Celebrations In Schools, Colleges
Fit India Quiz Result Declared; Uttar Pradesh Students Top Preliminary Round
Fit India Quiz Result Declared; Uttar Pradesh Students Top Preliminary Round
.......................... Advertisement ..........................