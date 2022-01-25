Padma Awards 2022: Jamia VC Gets Padma Shri; Nadella, Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla Awarded Padma Bhushan

Image credit: FILE List of Padma recipients in the field of education and literature

Padma Awards 2022: The Union Home Ministry has announced the recipients of one of the highest civilian awards Padma Awards 2021 in the field of education and literature. A total of 128 Padma awards were given this year out of which 32 are in the field of Literature And Education. Among the dignitaries who are conferred with Padma this year, Jamia VC Prof. Najma Akhtar received the Padma Shri, Satya Narayana Nadella, Sundararajan Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla awarded Padma Bhushan.

Following are the recipients of Padma awards in the field of education and literature:

Radheyshyam Khemka, Pratibha Ray, Swami Sachidanand, Vashishth Tripathi, Najma Akhtar, T Senka Ao, Subbanna Ayyappan, J K Bajaj, Sirpi Balasubramaniam, Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Maria Christopher Byrski, Khalil Dhantejvi, Dhaneswar Engti, Narasimha Rao Garikapati, Girdhari Ram Ghonju, Shaibal Gupta, Narasingha Prasad Guru, Avadh Kishore Jadia, Tara Jauhar, Rutger Kortenhorst, P Narayana Kurup, V L Nghaka, Chirapat Prapandavidya, Vidyanand Sarek, Kali Pada Saren, Dilip Shahani, Vishwamurti Shastri, Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan, Siddhalingaiah, Vidya Vindu Singh, Raghuvendra Tanwar, Badaplin War.