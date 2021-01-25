  • Home
  • Education
  • Padma Awards 2021: 26 People Awarded for Literature And Education

Padma Awards 2021: 26 People Awarded for Literature And Education

A total of 119 Padma awards were given this year out of which 26 are educators, writers and authors. Seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri awards have been given by the President Ram Nath Kovind.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 25, 2021 10:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Asian Development Bank Calls For Reforms To Build Resilient Education Systems
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: PM Modi Interacts With Award-Winning Children
32 Children Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
Republic Day 2021: Famous Speeches By Indian Freedom Fighters
Uttar Pradesh Government To Offer Free Coaching For JEE, NEET, Other Exams
International Day of Education: World Celebrates It In Covid-19 Era
Padma Awards 2021: 26 People Awarded for Literature And Education
Padma Awards 2021: 26 People Awarded for Literature And Education
New Delhi:

The Union Home Ministry has announced the recipients of one of the highest civilian awards Padma Awards 2021 in the field of education and literature. A total of 119 Padma awards were given this year out of which 26 are educators, writers and authors. Seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri awards have been given by the President Ram Nath Kovind.

On the eve of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the awardees as he said, “We are proud of all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution to the nation and humanity at large. These exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others.”

Following are the recipients of Padma awards in the field of education and literature:

Chandrashekhar Kambara , Prakasarao Asavadi , Srikant Datar , Sujit Chattopadhyay, Dadudan Gadhavi, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Mangal Singh Hazowary, Jagadish Chandra Halder, Namdeo C Kamble, Rajat Kumar Kar, Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap, Prakash Kaur, Nicholas Kazanas, Chandrakant Mehta, Solomon Pappaiah, Nanda Prusty, Balan Putheri, Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) , Roman Sarmah , Ram Yatna Shukla , Imran Shah, Arjun Singh Shekhawat , Mridula Sinha (Posthumous), Father Vallés, Usha Yadav, Kapil Tiwari

Chandrashekhar Kambara is the founding Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University who is also a poet and playwriter. Former Vice-chancellor of Manipal University, Belle Monappa Hegde has been awarded Padma Vibhushan.


Click here for more Education News
Padma award 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At Apeamcet.nic.in
AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At Apeamcet.nic.in
Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27
Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’: Students Demand CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’: Students Demand CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
‘Why The Delay’, Ask NEET Aspirants; Seek Clarity Over Dates, Syllabus
‘Why The Delay’, Ask NEET Aspirants; Seek Clarity Over Dates, Syllabus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................