Padma Awards 2021: 26 People Awarded for Literature And Education

The Union Home Ministry has announced the recipients of one of the highest civilian awards Padma Awards 2021 in the field of education and literature. A total of 119 Padma awards were given this year out of which 26 are educators, writers and authors. Seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri awards have been given by the President Ram Nath Kovind.

On the eve of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the awardees as he said, “We are proud of all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution to the nation and humanity at large. These exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others.”

Following are the recipients of Padma awards in the field of education and literature:

Chandrashekhar Kambara , Prakasarao Asavadi , Srikant Datar , Sujit Chattopadhyay, Dadudan Gadhavi, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Mangal Singh Hazowary, Jagadish Chandra Halder, Namdeo C Kamble, Rajat Kumar Kar, Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap, Prakash Kaur, Nicholas Kazanas, Chandrakant Mehta, Solomon Pappaiah, Nanda Prusty, Balan Putheri, Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) , Roman Sarmah , Ram Yatna Shukla , Imran Shah, Arjun Singh Shekhawat , Mridula Sinha (Posthumous), Father Vallés, Usha Yadav, Kapil Tiwari

Chandrashekhar Kambara is the founding Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University who is also a poet and playwriter. Former Vice-chancellor of Manipal University, Belle Monappa Hegde has been awarded Padma Vibhushan.



