Oxygen Plant Set Up By Students Of DU's SRCC Inaugurated

An oxygen plant with a capacity of 280-litre per minute set up by students of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce at the Commonwealth Games village here was inaugurated on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 21, 2021 8:20 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

An oxygen plant with a capacity of 280-litre per minute set up by students of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce at the Commonwealth Games village here was inaugurated on Monday. The students of SRCC said they had raised Rs 35 lakh within 10 days through an online fundraiser for the plant.

Delhi had battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May during which a massive number of lives were lost with shortage of beds and oxygen adding to the woes of people. The Commonwealth Games Centre has been converted into a 500-bed Covid care facility by the Delhi government. The event was attended by SRCC alumnus and BJP leader Vijay Goel.

He expressed happiness and pride for being an alumnus of an institution like SRCC where students have always been at the forefront when it comes to helping the society. He appreciated the efforts of the college teachers, authorities as well as 'Doctors For You' which collaborated for the initiative, for playing an instrumental role in pulling-off the campaign.

College principal Professor Simrit Kaur called it a 'commendable effort' by the students of the college. "My gratitude towards a one rupee contribution and towards a contribution of a lakh rupees was equal. It is the thought that matters, not the amount," she said.

The students said the plant can save around 20-30 lives at a time. "The plant will be installed at a permanent government health facility post the pandemic with the help of district authorities who were also present at the event," Professor Kaur said.

Sunil Kumar, Nodal Officer, CWG Covid Centre, district administration explained the journey of converting the Commonwealth Games Centre into a Covid care facility. He said the efforts of students bears a testimony to "our collective spirit and their work will act as a source of inspiration for many others". "The values, ethics and life skills of the students is what makes up a premier institution and it has been proved by the students of SRCC," said Dr. Rajat Jain from 'Doctors For You'.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

