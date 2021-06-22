“Overwhelmed” By Students’ Messages, Shashi Tharoor Writes To Kerala Governor On University Exams

Shashi Tharoor suggested canceling offline exams and conducting exams for the essential papers online

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he has written to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, after receiving messages from “unvaccinated" university students of Kerala who are protesting against the decision of holding offline exams during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his letter, Mr Tharoor pointed out that students are not seeking to do away with their exams but are concerned about the proposed offline method of examinations. He sought Mr Khan’s intervention on the issue, who is also the Chancellor of universities in Kerala.

Mr Tharoor said the decision to hold offline examinations must be reconsidered. “There is growing evidence to suggest that with the new Covid variant, younger people are likely to be equally susceptible to the transmission and effects of the virus....” Mr Tharoor said in his letter.

“The health risk involved are further compounded by the fact that many students have still not got the first shot of any Covid vaccine and even fewer have managed to secure the two shots...pregnant women are particularly vulnerable,” Mr Tharoor added.

There are also logistical constraints such as reduced frequency of public transport services, and physical discomfort of wearing double masks, gloves for three hours to write exams, Mr Tharoor pointed out.

The Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram said he is also aware of the delay in processing final semester results which will jeopardize their postgraduate admissions.

I'm overwhelmed by messages from unvaccinated Kerala university students, protesting scheduling of offline examinations during the #pandemic. I have taken it up directly with Hon ⁦@KeralaGovernor⁩ but the StateGovt is so far unmoved. I request ⁦@CMOKerala⁩ to rethink.

Mr Shashi Tharoor suggested canceling offline exams and conducting exams for the essential papers online.

“As long as there are adequate provisions support offered for those segments of our student community that may not have infrastructure to give such examinations, the decision to convert all examination to the online mode would be overwhelmingly welcomed....” Mr Tharoor said in his letter.