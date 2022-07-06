  • Home
  • Education
  • Over Two Lakh Children In Madhya Pradesh Apply For Admission In Private Schools Under RTE

Over Two Lakh Children In Madhya Pradesh Apply For Admission In Private Schools Under RTE

Over two lakh children have applied for admission in private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the Right to Education Act (RTE).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 3:28 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Scorecard Link Active; Check Here
TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today: Know When; How to Check
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 Declared At Pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; How To Check
Punjab Board Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check PSEB 10th Result
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 On July 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check
Over Two Lakh Children In Madhya Pradesh Apply For Admission In Private Schools Under RTE
Schools will be allotted to children in a random selection process through an online lottery (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhopal:

Over two lakh children have applied for admission in private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the Right to Education Act (RTE) for the 2022-23 session, an official said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: Bihar Board Extends Registration Deadline For Class 11 Admission

Of the two lakh applications received till Tuesday evening, nearly 70 per cent have been verified so far by concerned officials, said Dhanraju S, the director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK). The last date for applying for admission in private schools under the RTE was July 5, he said.

The applications were submitted on the RTE portal and the concerned officials will verify these applications till July 9, it was stated.

ALSO READ | Rs 2 Crore Will Be Given To English-Medium Schools Towards RTE Admissions Dues: Maharashtra Minister

Schools will be allotted to children in a random selection process through an online lottery. Schools will be allotted on July 14 and children will be able to take admission in the allotted institutions till July 23, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School admissions Right To Education (RTE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, Percentile
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, Percentile
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Odisha Class 10 Result At Bseodisha.ac.in; Download Marksheet
Live | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Odisha Class 10 Result At Bseodisha.ac.in; Download Marksheet
Odisha 10th Result 2022: Girls Outshine Boys; 90.55 Per Cent Pass
Odisha 10th Result 2022: Girls Outshine Boys; 90.55 Per Cent Pass
IISc Researchers Develop Design Framework To Build Next-Generation Analog Computing Chipsets
IISc Researchers Develop Design Framework To Build Next-Generation Analog Computing Chipsets
Free Coaching For NEET, JEE Launched For Tribal Students In Jammu And Kashmir
Free Coaching For NEET, JEE Launched For Tribal Students In Jammu And Kashmir
.......................... Advertisement ..........................