Over Rs. 4,000 Crore Sanctioned For 6 New NITs, To Function From March 2022: HRD Ministry

HRD Ministry Sanctions Rs 4,371.90 Crore For New NITs, 4 In North East

On May 26, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that Rs 4371.90 crore has been sanctioned as revised cost estimates of six National Institutes of Technology, or NITs - four in North East India and one each in Delhi and Puducherry.

The four North Eastern NITs are located in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram.

These NITs, according to the HRD Ministry, will become “fully functional” from March 31, 2022, with an overall student capacity of 6,320 students in all the six campuses.

“Government is committed to provide quality education and infrastructure improvement in educational institutions all over India and especially to the students of the North Eastern States of the country,” the release by HRD Ministry said.

Permanent Campus For Sikkim University

Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal also informed that the government has granted permission for the establishment of a permanent campus of Sikkim University. It is a central university, located about 56 kilometers away from Gangtok

“The government has granted permission for the establishment of permanent campus of Sikkim University, at Yangyang, at a cost of Rs 986.47 crore,” the release by HRD ministry said.

“The government of Sikkim has allotted 300 acres of land at cost of Rs 15 crore, out of which 265.94 acres of land has already been handed over to the university. The handing over of remaining land is under process,” the release from HRD Ministry added.