Over 99% Students Pass RBSE 12th Result 2021 In All Streams

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 results have been declared and in all the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – over 99 per cent students have been declared passed. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra declared the results at 4 pm. In the Science stream, the pass percentage stood at 99.52 per cent. In Arts stream, 99.97 per cent students have been declared successful and in the Commerce stream, 99.73 per cent students have passed.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has managed to declare results of all three streams on the same day, a move that the Education Minister has termed “historic”.

RBSE 12th Commerce results have been declared for over 31 thousand students, of whom 99.72 per cent of 20,369 boys have qualified. The pass percentage of girl students is slightly better– 99.76 per cent. A total of 11,534 girls have got their Commerce results.

In the Science stream, 2,36,030 boys had registered and out of them, 2,35,954 have qualified. These include 1,55,581 boys and 80,373 girls.

In the Arts stream, 99.67 per cent boys and 99.97 per cent girls have been declared pass.

Announcing the results, Mr Dotasara said Schools in the state will reopen on August 2. However the government will review the decision with experts again and take a final call, as advised by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Students can now visit the official websites of BSER – rajresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – to check their results.