Over 9.81 Lakh Applied For CUET 2022; Registration Process To Close Soon

According to Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission, a total number of 9,81,406 registrations have been submitted for CUET 2022 till date.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 11, 2022 6:49 pm IST

CUET 2022 registration process will be closed on May 22
New Delhi:

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, is underway and a total number of 9,81,406 registrations and 7,39,027 application submissions have been done till date. The National Testing Agency has recently extended the registration process for the CUET 2022. Candidates are now able to submit their CUET application form 2022 on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till May 22, 2022. To provide additional opportunities to the students, the exam authority increased the time span of CUET registration 2022. According to Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission, a total number of 9,81,406 registrations have been submitted for CUET 2022 till date.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said, “In Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027. #NTA #CUET.”

Previously, Mr Kumar shared the news of the CUET 2022 registration extension on his official Twitter handle and gave students an opportunity to have sufficient time to complete their registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. He wrote, “We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET. Wish you all good luck.”

For the unversed, “The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities,” NTA on the official website stated.

