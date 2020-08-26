  • Home
Over 90% Took Gujarat CET; Only Small Percent Opposing Exams, Says Gujarat Education Minister

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama argued that the high attendance shows that students don’t want exams deferred.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 6:32 pm IST

New Delhi:

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) is firm on the decision to conduct JEE (Main) and NEET in September, protests against the eligibility tests for engineering and medical programmes are rising. Gujarat held the state Common Entrance Test, or CET, on August 24, the education minister said that over 90 per cent students took the exam and that shows that only a small section of students want their exams to be deferred.

“Over 90% of students appeared in Gujarat Common Entrance Exam held recently which shows students want to study. The opposition is not considering [the] interest of such students. Only a small section of students are opposing,” Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told the news agency ANI.

The GUJCET 2020 exam, held in pen and paper mode, is an eligibility test for admissions in degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes.

As per reports, over 24 lakh students have registered to take the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams this year. The decision of NTA to hold JEE Main and NEET has been opposed by many. Ministers of different Indian states including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh recently opposed the idea of conducting JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the testing agency has assured the students and their parents to trust the examination process and appear for the eligibility tests of JEE Main and NEET as scheduled.

