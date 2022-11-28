Over 86% Appear For CAT 2022

Image credit: Images by Careers360 As many as 2,22,184 candidates appeared for CAT 2022

CAT 2022: Over 86 per cent candidates attempted the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) which was held on Sunday, November 27. CAT Convener Prof Ashis Mishra informed Careers360 that over 2.22 lakh (2,22,184) candidates appeared for CAT 2022 this year out of 2.56 lakh (2,56,885) students who had registered for the B-schools entrance test.

Latest: CAT 2022: Scores, percentile and list of colleges accepting 70 to 90+ percentile. Download EBook Recommended: India's top NIRF-ranked private B-schools. Download EBook Don't Miss: India's top 100 private B-schools accepting CAT score. Download EBook

CAT 2022 was conducted on three shifts at 150 centres across the country. The computer based test (CBT) started at 8:30 am and continued till 6:30 pm. CAT 2022 paper had a total of 66 questions, section-wise, there were 24 questions from VARC, 20 questions from DILR, QA- 22 questions.

The candidates who have appeared for CAT 2022 analysed the paper as moderately difficult. Slot-wise, in the morning session, the candidates reviewed the VARC, DILR sections a bit difficult, slot 2- the Logical Reasoning (LR), Quant sections appeared to be tough and tricky. While the candidates who have appeared in slot 3, the questions from DILR, Quant were found to be tough and time consuming.

IIM Bangalore will release the CAT official answer key this week, the result is expected to be announced by January second week.