Over 86% Appear For CAT 2022

CAT 2022: CAT Convener Prof Ashis Mishra informed Careers360 that over 2.22 lakh (2,22,184) candidates appeared for CAT 2022 this year out of 2.56 lakh (2,56,885) students who had registered for the B-schools entrance test

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 1:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
CAT 2022 Slot 3 Paper Analysis: "Moderate To Difficult"; Check Experts, Candidates' Reactions
CAT 2022: Check Expected Cut-Off For 100 Percentile
CAT 2022 Slot Two Ends; How Was The Paper? Check Analysis
CAT 2022 Paper Analysis: "Moderate Paper, VARC, DILR A Bit Tough"; Check Candidates' Reactions
CAT 2022: Paper Was 'Moderate To Lengthy, Time Consuming'; Slot 1 Analysis Here
Over 86% Appear For CAT 2022
As many as 2,22,184 candidates appeared for CAT 2022
Image credit: Images by Careers360

CAT 2022: Over 86 per cent candidates attempted the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) which was held on Sunday, November 27. CAT Convener Prof Ashis Mishra informed Careers360 that over 2.22 lakh (2,22,184) candidates appeared for CAT 2022 this year out of 2.56 lakh (2,56,885) students who had registered for the B-schools entrance test.

Latest: CAT 2022: Scores, percentile and list of colleges accepting 70 to 90+ percentile. Download EBook

RecommendedIndia's top NIRF-ranked private B-schools. Download EBook

Don't Miss: India's top 100 private B-schools accepting CAT score. Download EBook

CAT 2022 was conducted on three shifts at 150 centres across the country. The computer based test (CBT) started at 8:30 am and continued till 6:30 pm. CAT 2022 paper had a total of 66 questions, section-wise, there were 24 questions from VARC, 20 questions from DILR, QA- 22 questions.

The candidates who have appeared for CAT 2022 analysed the paper as moderately difficult. Slot-wise, in the morning session, the candidates reviewed the VARC, DILR sections a bit difficult, slot 2- the Logical Reasoning (LR), Quant sections appeared to be tough and tricky. While the candidates who have appeared in slot 3, the questions from DILR, Quant were found to be tough and time consuming.

IIM Bangalore will release the CAT official answer key this week, the result is expected to be announced by January second week.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test CAT Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
Live | CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30
Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Mock Test Series 2 Begins Today
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Mock Test Series 2 Begins Today
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Check At Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Check At Kea.kar.nic.in
GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates
GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................