Over 8,500 Applications Approved Under DU's Third Cut-Off List

According to official data, the university has received 1,52,979 applications so far, while 8,515 applications have been approved by principals under the third list.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 20, 2021 10:53 am IST

Over 8,500 Applications Approved Under DU's Third Cut-Off List
DU has received 1,52,979 applications so far for undergraduate admissions
New Delhi:

Over 8,500 applications were approved by principals on Tuesday under the Delhi University's third cut-off list, according to official data. The university released its third cut-off list on Saturday with the marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage.

The cut-offs to popular courses, however, remained on the higher side.

Read || DUET Answer Key 2021 For PG Courses Released, Direct Link

According to official data, the university has received 1,52,979 applications so far, while 8,515 applications have been approved by principals under the third list.

The admission process under the third list started on Monday and will be on till Thursday while colleges will be given time till Friday to complete approvals.

Students will have time till Saturday to pay the fees. The university will release a special cut-off list on Monday for students who could not apply under the previous three lists in cases seats are vacant in colleges.

