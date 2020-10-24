DU Third Cut-Off 2020 Expected Today

DU 3rd Cut-off: More than 82 per cent seats in Delhi University have been filled after the conclusion of DU admissions under the DU 2nd cut-off list, officials said on Friday. The Delhi University is expected to announce DU third cut-off list on Saturday.

"While 35,500 seats were filled under first DU cut-off list, 22,147 seats have been filled under DU second cut-off list. There are total 70,000 seats in undergraduate courses in the Delhi University," a senior official said.

The Delhi University released its second DU cut-off list on last Saturday with admissions to many courses being closed and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the score required for admission.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses - BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics. Seats were available under the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science. Similarly, BA (Honours) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.50 per cent at LSR, is available at 99.25 per cent in the second list.

The first DU cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the DU first cut-off list. The Delhi University has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

The DU admissions under the second list commenced on Monday at 10 am onwards and ended on October 21. This year, the DU admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.