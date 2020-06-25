Over 7.5 Lakh Students Appear Class 10 Exam In Karnataka Amid COVID-19 Measures

Over 7.5 lakh Students Appear Class 10 Exam In Karnataka Amid COVID-19

More than 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in Karnataka on the first day Thursday with a slew of safety measures, including thermal screening and seating of only one student a bench, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams, originally scheduled from March 27 but put off indefinitely due to the coronavirus induced lockdown then, began with the Language 2 paper and there was 98 per cent attendance, the education department officials said.

While over 8.5 lakh students are enrolled to appear for the common subjects, for the Language 2 paper only 7.85 lakh have registered. Of them, 7.71 lakh appeared, they said adding 201 students who had health problems not related to COVID-19 took the exam in separate rooms across the state. A total of 998 students from containment zones also appeared for the annual exam.

In a related incident, a girl allegedly committed suicide due to fear of exam in Belagavi district, police said. The government had decided to conduct the examination ignoring the opposition's appeal to put it on hold till the coronavirus is brought under total control.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had cautioned the government against conducting the exam, claiming there was community spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday there was no connection between the lockdown and the SSLC exams, adding they would go on as per schedule. Wishing the students, in a message, he said they should write the exam without any fear and appealed to them to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

Earlier, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), on the directions of the state government, decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class 10 board exams amid the COVID-19 fears.

According to KSEEB officials, as many as 8,48,203 students would take the remaining papers at 2,879 centres and the exams will continue till July 4. Taking lessons from the pre-university college exam on June 18 where people thronged the examination centres ignoring social distancing norms, KSEEB officials in association with the health, police and transport departments made adequate arrangements at the examination halls and outside on Thursday.

The board also roped in the scouts and guides at some places to help the students. At all the examination centres students were thermally screened and their hands sanitised before being allowed. As per government instructions, only one student is allowed to sit in a bench. There were standing instructions that there should not be more than 18 to 20 students in each class to maintain social distancing. The students were allowed to travel free of cost in government buses or those hired by the department to reach the examination centres.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visited several schools to inspect the arrangements made there and said adequate arrangements have been made and that there was no need for people to be afraid.

In a tweet later, he said, "My deep gratitude to parents for their faith in the government, and heartfelt thanks to teaching and other govt staff members, police for their tireless work & dedication."

"Children will fondly remember their care for a long time to come @CMofKarnataka," he added.

While neighbouring states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu gave students general promotion, the Karnataka government said the exams cannot be avoided because it is a turning point in the academic career of children as they choose their stream based on the exam results.