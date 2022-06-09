Over 7 Lakh Students Await West Bengal Class 12 HS Result Tomorrow; Know Time, Official Website

West Bengal Class 12 result tomorrow

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Class 12 result for over seven lakh students will be declared tomorrow, June 10. The WB result 2022 will be announced at 12 noon. The WB 12th result 2022 can be downloaded from the official website - wbresults.nic.in, by logging in with their WBCHSE Class 12th roll numbers. The Class 12 HS WB result will also be available on mobile app -- WBCHSE Results 2022. The mobile application can be downloaded from the Google Playstore. Although the WB HS result 2022 will be published at 12 noon, the hard copies of the West Bengal HS result 2022 will be made available to the heads of schools on June 20 from respective distribution camps.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in West Bengal after 12th, Access Now!

The Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik 2022 exams were held between April 2 and April 27. Last year, the WBCHSE Class 12th result was announced on July 22. No merit list was issued last year as the WB 12th HS exams were cancelled and the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

WB Result Class 12 Official Website

Wbresults.nic.in

Students will also get their WBCHSE 12th Class results through SMS. To access the WB results 2022, SMS WB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070 or 5676750.

Last year, 8,19,202 students had enrolled for Class 12, or Uccha Madhyamik, exams in West Bengal. 60 per cent, or 3,19,327, students have got first division. The overall pass percentage in WB Class 12 result Science stream stood at 99.28 per cent, 99.8 per cent for Commerce and for Arts, the pass percentage was 97.39 per cent last year.