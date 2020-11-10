  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admission 2020: Over 67,000 Seats Filled In Undergraduate Courses

DU Admission 2020: Over 67,000 Seats Filled In Undergraduate Courses

DU UG Admission 2020: More than 67,000 seats have been filled in various undergraduate courses in Delhi University, officials said on Tuesday. As per the DU fifth cut-off list announced on Saturday, the majority of Arts and Science courses were closed for different categories.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 10, 2020 10:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DU College Salary: Delhi Government Sanctions Around Rs 20 Crore To Four Colleges
DU Admission 2020: Less Than 5,000 Seats Left, Admission Against 5th Cut-Off List From Tomorrow
Delhi University College Principals Deny Allegations Of Misappropriation Of Funds
DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020: Commerce Admission Open At SRCC; Economics Seats Full At LSR, Hansraj
DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020 For Science: Maths Admission Open At Hindu, Miranda House And Kirori Mal
DU 5th Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University Releases Fifth Cut-Off List; Admission Open At Hansraj, Kirori Mal
DU Admission 2020: Over 67,000 Seats Filled In Undergraduate Courses
DU Admission 2020: Over 67,000 Seats Filled In Undergraduate Courses
New Delhi:

More than 67,000 seats have been filled in various undergraduate courses in Delhi University, officials said on Tuesday. "A total of 67,781 students have taken admissions so far under the DU fifth cut-off lists. Out of these, 24,261 admissions have been done under the DU 5th cut-off 2020 list which was announced on Saturday," a senior university official said.

There are total 70,000 seats in various under graduate courses at DU this year. As per the fifth cut-off list announced on Saturday, majority arts and science courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip in cut-off for certain commerce courses. This year, DU has increased the number of undergraduate seats from 66,263 to 69,554 seats. The reason for the increase in the number of DU UG seats is the addition of 3,291 supernumerary seats.

|| Also Read ||

DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020: Commerce Admission Open At SRCC; Economics Seats Full At LSR, Hansraj

DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020 For Science: Maths Admission Open At Hindu, Miranda House And Kirori Mal

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cut-off for English at Lady Shri Ram College (LSRC) stood at 98 per cent, for Political Science at 98.75 per cent, for Psychology at 99 per cent and for Sociology at 97.75 in the fifth list. At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the cut-off for the BCom programme stood at 98.12 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Himachal Pradesh Shuts Educational Institutions After Spurt In COVID-19 Cases
Himachal Pradesh Shuts Educational Institutions After Spurt In COVID-19 Cases
Maharashtra Government Wants To Set Up Good Schools For Quality Education: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Government Wants To Set Up Good Schools For Quality Education: Aaditya Thackeray
NIPER Hyderabad Celebrates Its 14th Foundation Day Virtually
NIPER Hyderabad Celebrates Its 14th Foundation Day Virtually
GB Pant Engineering College Students Call Off Protest
GB Pant Engineering College Students Call Off Protest
Som Nath Sachdeva Takes Charge As Kurukshetra University Vice Chancellor
Som Nath Sachdeva Takes Charge As Kurukshetra University Vice Chancellor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................