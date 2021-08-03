Over 64,000 Aspirants Register On DU's Admission Portal In Less Than 24 Hours

DU admission 2021: Over 64,000 aspirants register for admission to UG

Over 64,000 aspirants have registered on the Delhi University's admission portal in less than 24 hours, according to official data. The university will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday for aspirants to give them an overview of the undergraduate admissions.

Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs. The university's admission portal for undergraduate courses went live on Monday at 8 pm. Within a couple of hours, 8,087 registrations were made on the portal. According to the data, 64,994 aspirants registered on the admission portal till 5 pm and by 8 pm, 70,000 registrations were done.

Nearly 76,160 aspirants have till now registered for postgraduate courses while 10,835 aspirants have registered for MPhil and PhD courses till now. The registration for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses commenced on July 26.

The registrations for UG programmes will be on till August 31. According to officials, 64 per cent people accessed the admission site using mobile, while 32 per cent have logged in using their desktop and the rest used it through tablet.

