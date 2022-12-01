Over 6 Lakh To Appear For IGNOU December Term-End Exam

Image credit: Representational/ Careers360 The December TEE 2022 will be continued till January 9

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the December Term End Examination (TEE) from Friday, December 2. According to IGNOU, the hall tickets have been issued to over 6 lakh (6,28,029) eligible students who had registered for the term-end exam.

The university will conduct exams for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in two shifts; morning from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon from m 2 pm to 5 pm. The December TEE 2022 will be continued till January 9, 2023. The university has set up 834 examination centres including 18 overseas centres and 85 centres in jails for jail inmates. ALSO READ | IGNOU Launches MA In Sustainability Science Programme In Online Mode

The candidates appearing for exam should be accepted in the language(s) in which the programme is offered. "Answer script attempted in any other language will not be evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have an option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes)," IGNOU notification mentioned.

They are also advised to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre, but if the candidates failed to carry, they can appear in the exam if their names exist in the list of examinees/ attendance sheets for these centres. "The Examination Centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examinations even if the students do not possess the Hall Ticket, but their names exist in the list of examinees/Attendance Sheets for these centres," IGNOU release read.

Apart from the hall ticket, the students must possess the valid identity proof issued by the university/ government. The barred items are- mobile phones, electronic gadgets; the candidates are not permitted to carry any electronic device inside the examination halls.