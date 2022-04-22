Over 6.8 Lakh Students To Appear In Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exam 2022 Starting Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam 2022 will begin today

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exam 2022: Over 6.8 lakh (6,84,255) students will appear in the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year exam starting from Friday, April 22. The PUC Class 12 Board Exam will be held from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM at 1,076 centres across the state. Students will get 15 minutes of reading time.



On the first day, students will appear in their Logic and Business Studies papers. The students appearing in the PUC exam need to carry the hall ticket and to follow the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines- carrying face masks, hand sanitisers and to follow social distancing.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Talking about state government's preparations for the PU exams, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "The entire PUC examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring.”

Considering the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines mentioned in their hall ticket. Students are advised to reach the exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time and carry their admit cards. Any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets. The 2nd PUC exam schedule is available on the official website- pue.kar.nic.in for the students.