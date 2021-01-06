Over 56 Lakh Students To Write Uttar Pradesh State Board Exams In 2021

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has received an unprecedented number of applications for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations 2021. A total of 56,03,813 examination forms have been received by the state board for both Classes 10 and 12. The UP Board had closed the application window for final examinations on January 5, 2021. The datesheets for Classes 10 and 12 have not been released yet.

Out of more than 56 Lakh board exam applications received, 29,94,312 applications have been submitted by Class 12 students and 26,09,501 applications have been submitted by Class 10 students.

The number of female applicants in the UP Board examination have also increased from last year. 13,20,290 female students have applied for Class 12 board examinations and 11,35,730 female students have applied for Class 10 examinations.

In proportion to female candidates, the number of male candidates is still higher as 16,74,022 boys applied for Class 12 examinations and 14,73,771 boys applied for Class 10 examinations.

The UP State Board had deferred the date for submitting board exam 2021 applications from October 16, 2020 to January 5 owing to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The candidates were allowed to submit the exam forms along with a late fee. The entire examination application process has been conducted online though the exams will take place in the pen and paper mode at designated examination centres.

Now the school authorities will have to submit a copy of nomination containing a photo of UP Board registered candidates and a copy of related treasury to the zonal offices of the council can be submitted by January 10, 2021.

The UP state board had also extended the deadline for submission of online exam applications for Classes 9 and 11 till January 10, 2021.