Over 5,000 Indian Students Choose Ireland As Study-Abroad Destination: Ireland Government

Ireland provides a two-year stay-back option for international students

Ireland is a very popular destination for study-abroad among Indian students and over 5,000 students choose Ireland as their study-abroad destination in the last academic cycle. Engineering, Computing, Business, Nursing, and Social Sciences are some of the popular courses pursued by Indian students. "More recently there has been an increased interest in courses that focus on emerging technologies such as AI, Agri-Tech, Data Analytics, Fin-Tech and Cyber Security," the Ireland government's release read.

Ireland recently conducted an education fair in New Delhi where a large number of students showed interest for various courses. "Present at the fairs were 16 higher education institutions from Ireland, having discussions with approximately 350 students and parents in Delhi," the release read. ALSO READ | Study Abroad: Lesser-Known Facts About TOEFL iBT, GRE General Test

The fairs offered key insights to students from VISA processing to programmes available, intakes, offerings, campus life, accommodation, international student support, scholarships, and culture. Mr Barry O' Driscoll, Regional Manager, India and South Asia for Education in Ireland said, “We’re extremely delighted to be back with our first in-person fairs post-pandemic. The fairs provide a wonderful opportunity for students and parents to meet with and have their queries answered including the courses, career advancements, and offerings, answered directly by representatives from Ireland's leading higher education institutions. Our goal is to help students make informed decisions about their education journey and achieve great success in life and we believe we were able to address their objectives to a great extent.”

Ireland also provides a two-year stay-back option for international students.