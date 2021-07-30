  • Home
DU Admission 2021: Over 41K Candidates Register For PG Courses Till 5 PM On Thursday

Over 41,000 candidates have registered for postgraduate courses on the Delhi University's admission portal till 5 pm on Thursday, according to data.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 7:27 am IST

New Delhi:

Over 41,000 candidates have registered for postgraduate courses on the Delhi University's admission portal till 5 pm on Thursday, according to data. The Delhi University commenced the registration process for 20,000 seats for postgraduate courses, Mphil and PhD courses on July 26.

The last date for registration of the programmes is August 21. Nearly 5,971 aspirants had registered for MPhil and PhD courses till 5 pm on Thursday, it said, adding the number of aspirants who had registered for postgraduate courses was 41,563.

"Some of the postgraduate courses have both the options -- 50 per cent entrance-based seats and remaining merit-based seats. If you are a graduate from DU in an honours course, you are eligible for those merit-based seats. If you are not from DU, you can only apply for the entrance-based process.

"Even if you are a graduate from DU and have completed your graduation from a non-honours course, you are not eligible for merit-based process," according to the criterions explained by varsity officials.

The varsity has announced entrance test dates which will commence from September 26 and will go on till October 1. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

