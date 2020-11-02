Over 4,100 Apply For Admission On Day 1 Against DU 4th Cut-Off List

Over 4,100 candidates applied for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate (UG) courses under the fourth cut-off list on Monday, officials said. "A total of 4,102 candidates applied for admission on first day under the fourth cut-off list, out of which 1,682 were approved today itself," a senior DU official said. The Delhi University on Saturday, October 31, announced the DU fourth cut-off list, with over 64 per cent seats already filled so far.

"Over 55,000 seats were filled earlier, however, after cancellations and withdrawals, the final number is 45,542. There are total 70,000 seats this year," the official said. As per the fourth cut-off list announced on Saturday, many courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip of one to two per cent in certain courses.

Admission against the DU first cut-off list started on October 12. The University of Delhi had released the DU second cut-off list on October 17 and DU third cut-off list on October 24. This year, the admission process is completely being held online following a contactless admission process due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing norms associated with it.