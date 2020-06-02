Image credit: Shutterstock RPA Skill-A-Thon 2020 Records 40,000+ Participants

More than 40,000 students from nearly 220 colleges have participated in the ‘Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Skill-A-Thon organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ start-up, GUVI, and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad’s startup CIIE.CO. The organizers joined hands with UiPah, a global software company that developed a platform for RPA, to host RPA Skill-A-Thon 2020. The organizers expect the number of participants to reach 60,000 by June 4, 2020. RPA Skill-A-Thon 2020 is a “national-level intelligence contest in emerging technology”.

RPA is the use of “software with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities” that can perform “high-volume, repeatable tasks”. This automation process eliminates the requirement of humans, according to the official release.

The course is available at www.guvi.io/rpa for college students at free of cost. It requires no prior knowledge to participate in the programme.

IT Skills In Native Languages

GUVI, which offers an online platform for students to learn information technology skills in native languages, aims to “prepare students for new-age jobs post COVID-19” through this event, according to the official release. The event is being held from May 31 to June 4.

“UiPath is the leader in RPA across the globe...the course is intended for students and anyone else who wants to learn the basics of Robotic Process Automation. More jobs are expected in this domain...GUVI, being a vernacular learning platform, will work to have these courses be made available in different regional languages shortly,” S.P. Balamurugan, co-founder and chief executive officer, GUVI, said in a statement.

“At UiPath, we believe in democratizing RPA to build a community of experts and drive our mission of a robot for every person. Companies and enterprises across sectors are turning towards automation to ensure business continuity. This will further accelerate new job opportunities, and also create a need for people to upskill. This partnership with GUVI is a step in the direction to create future-ready talent and we are proud to have more than 40,000 people take up the program.” Manish Bharti, president, UiPath India, said in a statement.

Apart from the RPA Skill-A-Thon, GUVI is also offering “online IT skilling courses” to help students to prepare for campus placements.