  • Home
  • Education
  • Over 40% JNU Students Could Not Attend Online Classes During Lockdown: Survey

Over 40% JNU Students Could Not Attend Online Classes During Lockdown: Survey

The survey, conducted by two Jawahar Nehru University, or JNU, professors has also said that 97 per cent JNU teachers have not received any tech support from the university to conduct online classes.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 9:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JNU, Jamia Among Top 10 Universities In Country In NIRF Rankings
JNU Advises Students To Return Home Amid COVID-19 Scare
Offline Exams After University Reopens: JNU
COVID-19 Lockdown: JNU Advises Students Stranded In Hostels To Return Home
COVID-19 Lockdown 4: JNU Admin Building Functions From Today, Visitors Are Not Allowed
To Do Everything Possible For Timely Completion Of MBA Programme: IIM Calcutta
Over 40% JNU Students Could Not Attend Online Classes During Lockdown: Survey
JNU News: Over 40% Students Of The University Could Not Attend Online Classes During Lockdown
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Over 40 per cent Jawaharlal Nehru University students could not attend online classes during the lockdown for reasons such as Internet connectivity issues, lack of personal gadgets, loss of family livelihood, and domestic burden, according to a survey conducted by two professors. The result came in the survey by professors Atul Stood and Ayesha Kidwai among 131 teachers of the JNU who taught online classes. It was carried out through online circulation over five days, with only those teachers who were teaching a course assigned in winter semester.

A total of 131 teachers -- or 22.74 per cent of the 576 employed currently in JNU, and 42.25 per cent of the 310 faculty involved in online education -- from nine schools, representing humanities, social science, languages, and the sciences participated in it, the survey said.

The findings stated that 97 per cent respondents (teachers) received no tech support from the JNU for the courses they taught online, while 98 per cent paid the Internet data costs from their own pockets.

"Across programmes, course syllabi have not been covered through online teaching, as prior to the lockdown, only about 30% of over 56 per cent of courses had been completed,” it said. “More than 40 per cent students in BA, MA/MSc, and MTech/MPhil/PhD classes could not access online education," the survey added.

The survey said access to online classes was lowest in the BA course with over 60 per cent being unable to participate, followed by MA/MSc (over 40 per cent).

In all the courses with low attendance, students faced internet connectivity issues, lack of library access, anxiety or depression and increased domestic burden, unavailability of personal computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, the survey said.

Around 35 per cent teachers reported that over 50 per cent of the students in their classes do not have stable Internet or access to libraries. More than 20 per cent teachers reported that up to 50 per cent of students in their classes have feelings of anxiety or depression over the pandemic and lockdowns, lack of study space in the place of residence, loss of fellowship, increased domestic responsibilities, and/or disruption or loss of family livelihood, the survey said.

It also cited the data submitted by the university to the HRD Ministry in April which stated that only 35.6 per cent male students and 29.7 per cent female students participated in online education due to a lack of access to the internet, stable bandwidth and requisite devices, the report states.

The survey also stated that about two-thirds (66.2 per cent) of the teachers agreed that admissions for the academic year 2020-21 be delayed until January 2021 and that students be allowed to add or drop extra courses enrolled for in the winter semester 2020 when the university reopens (65.4 per cent).

"An overwhelming percentage of teachers were in support of extending the semester from 45 to 60 days after the date of reopening and conducting in-class evaluations (above 70 per cent) both for continuing and final year students," the survey said.

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) COVID-19 online class
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout NEET July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster NEET 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series NEET July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
To Do Everything Possible For Timely Completion Of MBA Programme: IIM Calcutta
To Do Everything Possible For Timely Completion Of MBA Programme: IIM Calcutta
"Postpone JEE, NEET If You Are Committed To Students' Health": Response To Education Minister
Maharashtra Makes Final Year Exams Optional, Decision On Professional Courses Soon
Maharashtra Makes Final Year Exams Optional, Decision On Professional Courses Soon
Rajasthan To Set Up Smart Classrooms In Government Schools
Rajasthan To Set Up Smart Classrooms In Government Schools
DU Open Book Exam Application Deadline Extended To June 22
DU Open Book Exam Application Deadline Extended To June 22
.......................... Advertisement ..........................