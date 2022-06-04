Over 4 Lakh Students Await Assam Board HSLC Result; Here’s How To Access SEBA Matric Result

Assam HSLC Matric result websites

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 (Matric), exam results on June 7 at 10 am. Along with the HSLC Matric result, SEBA will also declare the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam results. As many as 4,19,887 students have appeared for Assam board HSLC exam. The board will make the digital mark sheets available to the students on 10 am of June 7. To access the digital Matric mark sheets, students will be required to login at the SEBA Matric website -- results.sebaonline.org, with their roll codes and roll numbers. Also mobile app -- SEBA Results, 2022, will host the Matric HSLC results.

The HSLC Matric results will be available at 14 official and unofficial websites, including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and the SEBA results 2022 mobile app.

Assam HSLC Matric Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website - results.sebaonline.org On the homepage, click on the designated Matric result Enter roll codes and roll numbers Submit and download Assam HSLC 10th result

The Assam board Class 10 Matric exams were held using question papers and answer booklets printed last year. The decision was taken to “avoid misuse of natural resources”, the board said earlier.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in Assam HSLC results stood at 93.10 per cent. As many as 88,521 students were placed in the first division, 1,60,298 in second and 1,48,313 in the third. A total of 3,97,132 students have been declared pass and results of 26 candidates have been withheld. In 2020, only 64.80 per cent students had managed to pass Class 10 HSLC exams in Assam.