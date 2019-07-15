Over 4,800 Alumni Contribute Rs.225 To IIT Madras

IIT Madras alumni held programs in 83 cities across the world as part of the Institutes diamond jubilee

IIT Madras alumni have contributed over Rs. 225 core to the development of the premier engineering and technological institute in recent years with the number of donors crossing 4,800, which is 10% of total alumni strength, said an official statement. With Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras crossing the historic milestone of 60 years, the alumni organized celebrations simultaneously across 83 cities in the world, including several major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, on the same day - July 13, 2019.

"The Cumulative funds received from alumni in recent years have crossed Rs. 225 crore. The total number of donors who have contributed to IIT Madras is around 4,800 which is approximately 10 per cent of the total alumni strength of around 48,000," said the statement.

The alumni also helped the Institute engage with corporates for CSR funding. Cumulatively, IIT Madras has received over Rs. 80 crore from corporate firms under CSR.

IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) in partnership with IIT Madras organized the celebrations in which more than 3,500 Alumni members participated in events held at various cities ranging from Seattle to Sydney, Toronto to Tokyo, Berlin to Bangalore, Helsinki to Hong Kong.

"The Diamond Jubilee was celebrated in a grand manner across the world with 10 per cent of our registered alumni base participating. We will leverage this powerful network for the Reimagining of India in 2030 which is the topic of Sangam 2019, our Annual Alumni Conclave to be held in Chennai later this year. The Reimagining will focus on Ecological Sustainability and Human Enablement by Technology & Business Leadership and nurturing a global entrepreneurship ecosystem," C.P. Madhusudhan, Secretary, IIT Madras Alumni Association, said.

Speaking about the role of IIT Madras alumni in developing the Institute, Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (International and Alumni Relations), IIT Madras, said, "Our Institute is fortunate to have a group of dedicated alumni who care about its growth. This global celebration is their expression of love towards their alma mater."

The Alumni have contributed extensively to causes like Chair Endowments, Students Scholarship Endowments, Research & Development, Innovation ecosystem, infrastructure etc..



