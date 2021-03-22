  • Home
  • Over 35 Lakh Tribal Students Given Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Scholarships In 2021

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has given pre-matric and post-matric scholarships to 35.2 Lakh tribal students during the pandemic in 2020. The scholarships were given to provide essential support for continuation of education among the tribal students.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 8:21 pm IST

Pre-matric, post-matric scholarships for tribal students
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has given pre-matric and post-matric scholarships to 35.2 Lakh tribal students during the pandemic in 2021. The scholarships were given to provide essential support for continuation of education among the tribal students. Scholarships worth Rs 1986.31 Crores have been given to the tribal students.

A total of 14,47,121 students were given the pre-matric scholarships and 20,73,922 students were given post-matric scholarships.

For the same, the Ministry had provided Rs 22, 776 Lakhs for the pre-matric scholarships and Rs 1,75,855 Lakhs for post-matric scholarships.

The scholarships were given through direct-bank transfer mode in which the beneficiaries were given the money in their bank accounts linked to the scholarship scheme.

The Minister of Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta informed about the scholarships distributed among the tribal students during the Lok Sabha session.

Pre-Matric Scholarships

The pre-matric scholarship for tribal students is being given to the students of Classes 9 and 10 in order to reduce the rate of school-drop outs due to lack of funds. The other aim is to improve their performance in the class.

The eligibility for Pre-Matric Scholarship is that the student’s family income should not be more than Rs 2 Lakhs per annum. They should be studying in a recognised school. The scholarship is being given for an year and will not be continued in case a student fails in the final examination.

Under this scheme Rs 225 is given per month for day scholars and Rs 525 is given per month for hostellers for a period of 10 months in a year.

Post-Matric Scholarships

The post-matric scholarship for tribal students is given for students of Class 10 Class 11 and Class 12 whose annual parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 2.50 Lakhs.

These are given to help the students pursue post-matriculation for post-secondary courses.

