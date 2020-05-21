  • Home
Over 3,000 JNV Students Returned Home Safely: HRD Minister

There was no “unpleasant event” during the journeys: Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 21, 2020 2:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Twitter- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

The Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on social media that more than 3,000 students studying in 173 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in different parts of the country have reached their homes safely, amidst COVID-19 lockdown. The JNVs are residential schools.

“Today, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya commissioner informed the ministry that more than 3,000 students studying in 173 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country have reached their homes safely during the COVID-19 lockdown,” Mr. Pokhriyal said on social media.

Mr. Pokhriyal also informed that there was no “unpleasant event” during the journeys and congratulated the JNV commissioner; state, and district commissioners for their contribution.

Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs, or MHA, ordered states and Union Territories to allow inter-state movement of stranded students by bus and train, during lockdown 2 and lockdown 3.

Different state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra arranged special buses to bring back students from Kota, Rajasthan, during lockdowns 2 and 3.

On May 13, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), hostellers from Jharkhand left for their homes on a special train.

