Over 3000 DESU Students Attend IIT Delhi's Experiential Learning Expo

DESU Students Attend IIT Delhi's Experiential Learning Expo

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has organised a three-week experiential learning expo at IIT Delhi from July 4 to 25, 2022. The expo was part of an academic collaboration between the two institutions. Over 3300 students of Engineering Diploma programmes from 12 campuses of DSEU visited IIT Delhi and interacted with its faculty and students.

The DSEU students explored and experienced hands-on learning in Fitting, Machining, Sheet Metal and Welding at the IIT Delhi’s Central Workshop. Other components of this collaboration included visits to IC Engine Lab, Electromechanics Lab, Polymer Chemistry Lab, Polymer Processing Lab, Concrete Structure and Technology Lab, Data Analytics Lab and Basic Electrical Lab. Different departments of IIT Delhi came forward to undertake this training for the DSEU students.

“DSEU works with the objective of adding value to the students and faculty through experiential learning and intensive hands-on practice. This academic collaboration with IIT Delhi is one such initiative. We are excited to hear our students' experiences and hope they make the best of such opportunities,” Professor, Dr Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor, DSEU said.

“Our sustainable development goals mention about smart resource planning and collaborations between academic institutions. We are excited to take a step forward in this direction and would like to extend gratitude towards IIT Delhi for this collaboration, ” Ms Vohra added.

Applauding the academic collaboration between DSEU and IIT Delhi, Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said: “We are happy to extend our laboratory and research facilities to enhance the learning experience for DSEU students. Our collaboration with DSEU helps us increase our impact in the NCR region.”