Over 300 Researchers Selected For SERB-National Post-Doctoral Fellowship to Work In Science, Engineering Areas

A total of 301 young researchers have been selected for support under Science and Engineering Research Board National Post-Doctoral Fellowship (SERB N-PDF). The researchers have been selected to work for two years in frontier areas of science and engineering. The fellows will work under a mentor who is in a regular academic or research position in a recognized institution in India and this training will provide them with a platform to develop as independent researchers.

Applications were received from 3,833 researchers against the invitations for proposals. Candidates within the upper age limit of 35 years, with a PhD, MD or MS degree from a recognized university and also those who have submitted their PhD, MD or MS thesis and are awaiting the award of the degree, are eligible to apply.

The applications were reviewed by the designated expert committees and SERB, a statutory body, working under the umbrella of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) announced the names of 301 awardees.

The support which includes a monthly fellowship, an annual research grant and overheads for the host institution is broadly given in five thematic areas, namely Chemical Sciences, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, and Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

The fellowship, initiated in 2015 to tap the young budding researchers and support them to graduate to independent scientists, has received around 23000 applications in the last eight years, out of which around 3500 fellows have benefitted so far. N-PDF 2022 fellows will bring this number to 3800.

Click here for more Education News