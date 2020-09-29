Over 300 Offers Made At IIT Delhi’s Online Internship Drive

  • Home
IIT Delhi: More than 300 offers were made to the undergraduate students in the first phase of the virtual internship drive.

New Delhi:

Over 300 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi undergraduate students were offered internships for the academic year 2020-21 in the first phase of virtual hiring season. All the selection processes for internship including registrations, students’ orientations and training, company presentations, company pre-processes like tests, group discussions and selection interviews were held online using multiple e-resources. The first phase, started on September 6 ended on a “vibrant note with internship offers crossing 300 with over 230 unique selections including international training offers from Hong Kong, South Korea and the US”.

Various national and international companies hired second-year and third-year students of UG courses, and fourth-year students of five-year dual-degree programmes as interns this year. Many students have also bagged multiple internship offers. More than 150 organisations have already registered for the current internship hiring season. The final phase will begin from January 2021.

Ms. Anishya O. Madan, ILO and Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi said: “The number of selections has been quite impressive for the undergraduate students of the institute who have opted for summer internship for Summer 2021. We hope that the robust intern hiring numbers at the start of the season are an indication of hiring numbers in final placement as well.”

An IIT Delhi statement said: “The efforts of the entire OCS [Office of Career Services] team including staff, student coordinators and volunteers coupled with the industry players across multiple domains resulted in seamless conduct of the internship selection processes in a virtual mode.”

