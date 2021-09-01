Over 2 Lakh CBSE Students Register For DU UG Admission 2021

A total of 2,29,264 CBSE students applied for DU UG 2021 admissions

A total of 2,29,264 students from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have registered for undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi, which is the highest number of applications from students of one board. Registrations for DU UG admission 2021 ended on August 31 and the first merit list is expected in October.

Students from other boards like the Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations(CICSE), Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education(UP Board), and others have also applied in the DU UG 2021 admission process.

From BSEH, 9,918 students have applied, from CICSE, 9,659 students have applied, and from UP Board, 8,007 students have applied for DUET 2021.

Overall, 4,38,696 students have applied for UG admissions this year as per the data available on the official website.

As per state wise data, the highest applicants are from the national capital Delhi – 1,15,928, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 55,617 applicants. From other states like Haryana( 37,743), Bihar(16,704), and Rajasthan(11,562) students have applied for various bachelors courses for the upcoming academic year in DU.

While admission to most of the UG programmes are merit-based – Class 12 board exam marks – some programmes require candidates to qualify entrance exams. The Delhi University Entrance Test(DUET) will be held from September 26 to October 1.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will be conducting the admission test for DU. Students can refer to the official website to get updates and details of the admission process.