Over 18 Lakh Candidates Register For NEET-UG 2022, Significant Hike In Enrollment From Last Year

NEET-UG 2022: Over 18.72 lakh candidates have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) out of which over 10.64 lakh are women and 8.07 lakh are men, according to official data

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 27, 2022 7:43 pm IST | Source: PTI

Over 18 Lakh Candidates Register For NEET-UG 2022, Significant Hike In Enrollment From Last Year
NEET-UG 2022 will be held on July 17
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET-UG 2022: The number of registrations for medical entrance exam NEET has crossed 18 lakh this year, recording a significant jump of over 2.5 lakh since 2021. Over 18.72 lakh candidates have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) out of which over 10.64 lakh are women and 8.07 lakh are men, according to official data.

The pan-India exam is scheduled to be held in 13 languages on July 17. Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres.

Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified. Among the candidates registered this year, 771 are foreigners, 910 Non Resident Indians and 647 Overseas Citizen of India card holders.

The highest number of candidates have opted English as the medium of exam, followed by Hindi and Tamil. NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NEET 2022 Date NEET 2022 Application Form

