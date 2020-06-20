  • Home
  • Education
  • Over 16,000 Students Apply For CSIR’s Summer Research Training Programme

Over 16,000 Students Apply For CSIR’s Summer Research Training Programme

Over 16,000 students have applied for the Summer Research Training Programme of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-SRTP 2020), said Dr G. Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 3:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

'Yoga At Home And Yoga With Family': UGC Recommendation For Universities, Colleges
OBC Quota In Medical Seats Only In Central Institutions: Government Informs High Court
Maharashtra Makes Final Year Exams Optional, Decision On Professional Courses Soon
"Postpone JEE, NEET If You Are Committed To Students' Health": Response To Education Minister
Rajasthan To Set Up Smart Classrooms In Government Schools
Plea In Supreme Court Seeking Uniform Education System With Common Syllabus
Over 16,000 Students Apply For CSIR’s Summer Research Training Programme
Over 16,000 students have applied for the Summer Research Training Programme of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-SRTP 2020)

Over 16,000 students have applied for the Summer Research Training Programme of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-SRTP 2020), said Dr G. Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat, Assam. CSIR NEIST is the coordinating institute of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion of the curtain raiser of the programme, Dr Sastry said, “the concept of this online Summer Research Training Programme started budding with the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that sent the academic scenario throughout the country into doldrums. To dissolve the lull created by the pandemic in the academics of the nation and to uplift the constructive spirit among the students fraternity of the country, Dr Shekhar C. Mande has given the mandate to CSIR-NEIST to conceptualize this programme, which is happening for the first time in the academic history of India.

Dr Shekhar C. Mande is the Director General (DG) of CSIR, and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.

Dr Sastry concluded by saying that the best of the innovation in science and technology have come about during the times of war, pandemic, and natural disasters. Therefore, this pandemic has posed a challenge and given an opportunity to science and technology to give its best.

Click here for more Education News
CSIR
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2020 (Post Basic) Declared, Check Here
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2020 (Post Basic) Declared, Check Here
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result Expected Next Week
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result Expected Next Week
NID DAT Admit Card 2020: Direct Links To Design Aptitude Test Admit Card
NID DAT Admit Card 2020: Direct Links To Design Aptitude Test Admit Card
'Yoga At Home And Yoga With Family': UGC Recommendation For Universities, Colleges
'Yoga At Home And Yoga With Family': UGC Recommendation For Universities, Colleges
COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE Exams Rescheduled To August 1; Correction Window From June 22 To June 25
COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE Exams Rescheduled To August 1; Correction Window From June 22 To June 25
.......................... Advertisement ..........................