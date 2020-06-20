Over 16,000 Students Apply For CSIR’s Summer Research Training Programme

Over 16,000 students have applied for the Summer Research Training Programme of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-SRTP 2020)

Over 16,000 students have applied for the Summer Research Training Programme of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-SRTP 2020), said Dr G. Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat, Assam. CSIR NEIST is the coordinating institute of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion of the curtain raiser of the programme, Dr Sastry said, “the concept of this online Summer Research Training Programme started budding with the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that sent the academic scenario throughout the country into doldrums. To dissolve the lull created by the pandemic in the academics of the nation and to uplift the constructive spirit among the students fraternity of the country, Dr Shekhar C. Mande has given the mandate to CSIR-NEIST to conceptualize this programme, which is happening for the first time in the academic history of India.

Dr Shekhar C. Mande is the Director General (DG) of CSIR, and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.

Dr Sastry concluded by saying that the best of the innovation in science and technology have come about during the times of war, pandemic, and natural disasters. Therefore, this pandemic has posed a challenge and given an opportunity to science and technology to give its best.