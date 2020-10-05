Over 16,000 Seats In 23 IITs For JEE Advanced Candidates: IIT Delhi Director

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Director in his social media handle posted that there are a total of 16,053 seats in the 23 IITs for JEE Advanced candidates this year. The administering body of the JEE Advanced, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has released the JEE Advanced 2020 result today, October 5.

This year, 36,497 male and 6,707 women candidates have qualified the admission test to IITs -- JEE Advanced 2020. The JEE Advanced exam for admission to the 23 IITs was held in two shifts on September 27. The test was held at 1,001 JEE Advanced exam centres across 222 cities.

This year there are a total of 16053 seats in 23 IITs for JEE Advanced candidates. @iitdelhi @EduMinOfIndia @DrRPNishank — V.Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) October 5, 2020

The counselling process of JoSAA 2020 for admission to the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) is scheduled to begin from tomorrow, October 6. The admission to these institutes are done on the basis of JEE Advanced scores of the candidates.