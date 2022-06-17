Over 1,600 Students Receive Degrees At 24th Convocation Of IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati

Over 1,600 students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, received their degrees in various disciplines from Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday at the 24th convocation of the institution. The graduating students include 697 BTech and BDes students, 470 MTech and MDes, 253 PhD students and 196 Master degree students.

Along with this, 3 students were awarded Dual Degrees (MS + PhD). The students who received their degrees on Friday included 1,431 males and 189 females. Among the graduating class, nine students are Persons with Disabilities.

“In close to three decades, IIT Guwahati has become known for its environment of academic experience in the entire country with its quality technical education,” said the Assam governor in his convocation address.

“The Institution has produced globally competitive human resource and carried out research that is significantly benefited the society. This shows the social commitment of this Institute. The alumni produced by IIT Guwahati comprise engineers, entrepreneurs, and technologists who have helped building new India,” Mr Mukhi said.

In the 28 years of its existence, over 18,500 students have graduated from IIT Guwahati. Institute Director T G Sitharam highlighted that in the recently announced QS Ranking 2023, the institute secured 37th rank globally (41st in 2022) in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty’ category and 384 rank in the World University Ranking globally.

Mr Sitharam said the research dimension of IIT Guwahati is broadening significantly and both private and government companies, including TATA Steel, ONGC, Indian Space Research Organisation, Purple Patch Services (an International company), and HPCL Green among others have funded various sponsored research projects of the institute.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)