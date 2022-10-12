Over 1,300 Indian Students Received Chinese Visas After Two-Year Covid Wait

Image credit: shutterstock.com Over 1,300 Indian students received Chinese visas

Over 1,300 Indian students received the Chinese visas to resume their studies following two years of Covid-19 travel ban. The recent development as informed by the Chinese foreign ministry comes as a big relief out of 23,000 students who are currently enrolled in various Chinese universities, mostly medical colleges.

China'a foreign ministry’s Asia Affairs director general, Liu Jinsong informed the Indian ambassador Pradeep Rawat about the progress on Tuesday. “More than 1,300 Indian students have obtained visas to come to China, and nearly 300 businessmen in two batches took a chartered flight of China Airlines to Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province,” read the foreign ministry statement.

Meanwhile, India recently issued advisory for students pursuing medicine in China cautioning of poor pass percentage in FMG (Foreign Medical Graduate) Examination of the Medical Council of India (MCI). According to Indian Embassy, only 6,387 out of 40,417 students cleared the FMGE exam from 2015 to 2021 counting only 16 per cent pass percentage.

“The prospective students and parents may please note this fact while deciding on seeking admission in Chinese universities for clinical medicine programme,” it said.

The Chinese government has “clearly mentioned in their official communication that foreign students can only join medical programmes in 45 universities in English language”. “They cannot join the clinical medicine programme in China which is offered in the Chinese language. They have also clearly stated that any university offering clinical medicine programmes in bilingual mode (English and Chinese language) is strictly forbidden,” the advisory read.

- With PTI Inputs